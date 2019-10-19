What’s next for the Brexit saga?

Video report by ITV Political Correspondent Paul Brand

Billed as "Super Saturday", it was the first time in 37 years, Parliament was forced to sit on a weekend. The country watched with bated breath to see whether a Brexit deal will finally make it through Parliament, but things didn't go the way Boris Johnson had planned. MPs voted 322 to 306 - a majority of 16 - to back an amendment put forward by former Cabinet minister Sir Oliver Letwin to withhold approval of the deal agreed between Mr Johnson and Brussels "unless and until implementing legislation is passed". Sir Oliver, who lost the Tory whip for voting against the Government on Brexit previously, said the amendment was "insurance" against the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal by mistake on the scheduled deadline of October 31.

What's next for Brexit? Credit: PA

What happens now? Under the terms of the so-called Benn Act, Mr Johnson must write to the EU asking for a three-month Brexit extension if he has not secured a deal by 11pm UK time on October 19.

However, it's been revealed the PM has written to MPs on Saturday evening asserting he will not negotiate an extension on the deal. If he doesn't comply with the Benn Act or Letwin amendment, campaigners would likely mount a legal challenge which could see a potential Supreme Court hearing within days.

What is likely to happen next then? In the light of the amendment, the prime minister decided not to have a so-called "meaningful vote" on his deal - the legislation needed for Brexit. Instead, the Government is set to bring the Withdrawal Agreement Bill to the Commons early next week. A "meaningful vote" could be held early next week if Speaker John Bercow allows it, however Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has already said the Government is planning to give MPs a chance to have a meaningful vote on the Brexit deal on Monday.

Commons leader Jacob-Rees Mogg said the meaningful vote will happen on Monday. Credit: PA

Could Boris Johnson still get his deal through Parliament? Yes, but time is running out ahead of the October 31 deadline, as the European Parliament would also need to ratify it. Without a meaningful vote, support for the agreement has not yet been tested. Though the PM has attracted support from a number of prominent Brexiteer Tories, the DUP is strongly opposed to the deal. ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston said the DUP was the make-or-break for Saturday's vote.

