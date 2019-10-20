Brussels insists business as usual amid Brexit delay request from PM

As he emerged from a "short and normal" meeting with EU Ambassadors in Brussels this morning, the EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier joked with waiting reporters saying "you are very patient" before adding "me too, me too".

He needs to be.

He, along with the rest of the EU, states thought they had a deal almost a year ago and yet here they all are, once again waiting for the UK Parliament to ratify the Withdrawal Agreement.

Mr Barnier insisted he is simply taking the next step on ratifying the deal struck with the UK at his meeting, he'll update the European Parliament tomorrow, but he was also asked if the EU would grant the request for a Brexit extension.

He said the extension request was a matter for Donald Tusk, the EU Council's President, and would be dealt with "in the next few days".