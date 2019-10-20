Chile protests continue despite government U-turn on fare hike

Protests and violence in Chile have spilled over into a new day even after the president cancelled a subway fare hike that prompted massive and violent demonstrations. Officials in the Santiago region said three people died in a fire at a looted supermarket early on Sunday — one of 60 Walmart-owned outlets that have been vandalised – and the company said many stores did not open during the day. Five more people were later found dead in the basement of a burned-out warehouse and were not employees, authorities said. At least two airlines cancelled or rescheduled flights into the capital, affecting more than 1,400 passengers on Sunday and Monday.

Firefighters spray water on a looted supermarket in Santiago Credit: Esteban Felix/AP

President Sebastian Pinera, facing the worst crisis of his second term as head of the South American country, announced on Saturday night that he was cancelling the fare increase imposed two weeks ago. It led to major protests that included rioting that caused millions in damage to burned buses and vandalised subway stops, office buildings and stores. After meeting the heads of the legislature and judicial system on Sunday, Mr Pinera said they discussed solutions to the crisis and that he aims “to reduce excessive inequalities, inequities, abuses that persist in our society”. Jaime Quintana, president of the Senate, said: “The political world must take responsibility for how we have come to this situation.”

Clashes in Santiago Credit: Esteban Felix/AP