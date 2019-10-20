England Rugby's Eddie Jones saves his job with Australia demolition

Notoriously a very early riser, England’s head coach Eddie Jones slept like a baby last night. He hadn’t the day before, on the eve of the most important game of his England career. Losing against Australia would almost certainly have meant his time at Twickenham was up; a defeat in the World Cup quarter finals with the unrivalled resources at his disposal over the past four years, would simply not have been good enough. Now though, after reaching the last four - barring humiliation against the All Blacks - he can stay for a good while yet, certainly beyond the end of his current contract. That’s how pivotal yesterday was for the man brought in to rebuild England from the wreckage of the 2015 tournament.

England soared to triumph over Australia on Saturday. Credit: PA

Before he retired to his room last night, he held a meeting with his coaches which consisted of a match debrief and then a basic outline of plans for the week ahead. There was little time for celebration; Jones is not a man to stand still. When we spoke this morning, one of the first things I asked was whether he’d seen England’s semi-final opponents, the All Blacks, take Ireland apart? "I’ve seen enough," he said. Not really giving away exactly what he meant. But had he spotted any weaknesses that could be exploited? His view on that is that every team, every individual, however good has a weakness. He used a cricket analogy to back his assertion, pointing out there’s never been a batsmen who’s averaged one hundred in test cricket. Over an entire career he is of course correct but how about this summer’s Ashes series in England? His fellow Aussie, Steve Smith, averaged 110 and on current form New Zealand are rugby’s equivalent of the world’s best batsmen.

England clashed with Australia on Saturday, securing a win. Credit: PA