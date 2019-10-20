Meghan admits she was 'naive' about British tabloids and reveals she was warned 'they will destroy your life'

Meghan and Harry spoke to Tom Bradby as part of ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired on Sunday at 9pm on ITV. Credit: ITV

The Duchess of Sussex has admitted she was naive about the British tabloid press and revealed she was warned they "will destroy your life". Mum Meghan told ITV's Tom Bradby the year since marrying Prince Harry had been "hard", but said she's tried to "adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip" as a coping mechanism. She says when she first met the duke her friends in the US were "so happy because I was so happy" but a British friend warned her: "You shouldn't do it - the British tabloids will destroy your life." Meghan told Bradby that as an American she "very naively" didn't know about tabloids and "didn't get it". News at Ten anchor Bradby was travelling with the royal couple and their son Archie on the recent 10-day tour of Africa for an ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired on Sunday at 9pm on ITV.

Prince Harry, who unlike his wife has lots of experience with British tabloids, also admitted press intrusion "hurts, especially when it's untrue". But the duke said he would "not be bullied into a game that killed my mum". Ahead of a visit to an Angola minefield, which saw him emotionally retrace Diana's footsteps 22 years after her death, the Duke of Sussex said everything he does reminds him of his mother. But he said the media focus on his life as part of the royal family and the "pressures that come with that" means he gets "reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately". He said every click and flash of a camera in the public eye instantly gives him "the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best".

He said the majority of stories written about a rift between his and his brother William's families are "created out of nothing". Harry said he and William are "certainly on different paths at the moment" but will always be there for each other. "We don't see each other as much as we used to because we're so busy but I love him dearly," he said. Meghan, who revealed her nickname for her husband is "H", told Bradby she even tried to adopt a "British sensibility of a stiff upper lip" as a way to cope with pressure.