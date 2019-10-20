Man stabbed as Hong Kong prepares for unauthorised march

A man distributing leaflets near a wall with pro-democracy messages was stabbed as Hong Kong anti-government protesters prepared to hold an unauthorised march on Sunday to press their demands. Police said they arrested a 22-year-old man on Saturday in connection with the knife attack that wounded a 19-year-old. On Wednesday, a leader of the nearly five-month-old pro-democracy movement, Jimmy Sham, was attacked by assailants wielding hammers and knives as the unrest rocking semi-autonomous Hong Kong turned increasingly violent.

Later on Saturday, supporters waving US and British flags held a prayer rally to call for outside help for their cause. The protest march was planned for Sunday, with organisers vowing to hold the event even though it failed to win approval from police, who cited risks to public order. Protesters are trying to keep the pressure on the government to respond to their demands, including full democracy and an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality. They are also using Sunday’s rally to raise a more recent demand for the government to scrap a ban installed this month on face masks at public gatherings.

Organisers said demonstrators would defy the police because Hong Kong’s constitution guaranteed the right to protest. “We don’t think that because police haven’t given their approval we shouldn’t demonstrate,” Figo Chan, vice-convener of the Civil Human Rights Front, told reporters. “Even though they have rejected our appeal, there will surely be many residents taking to the streets.” Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of US politicians, including Republican Senator Ted Cruz and Democratic Representative Alexandra Ocasio Cortez, wrote to tech company Apple and video game studio Activision Blizzard to condemn what they called protest-related censorship on behalf of China. The group urged Apple to reverse its decision to remove from its app store the crowdsourced mapping app HKMaplive that was used to report police locations so that they could be avoided. They also wrote separately to Activision to reconsider its decision to suspend a Hong Kong gamer after he voiced support for the protesters during an interview. “Cases like these raise real concerns about whether Apple and other large US entities will bow to growing Chinese demands rather than lose access to more than a billion Chinese consumers,” said the letter sent Friday and co-signed by Senators Marco Rubio and Ron Wyden and Representatives Mike Gallagher and Tom Malinowski. The lawmakers also cited China’s pressure on the NBA after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s tweet in support of the protesters. On Friday night, some basketball fans held signs, wore shirts and chanted support for Hong Kong at a Brooklyn Nets preseason game.

Protesters gather near an illuminated sign at a prayer rally in Hong Kong on Saturday night Credit: Mark Schiefelbein/AP