Pakistan PM was ‘shocked’ by impact of Diana’s death

Imran Khan was “shocked” by the impact Princess Diana’s death had on people in Pakistan, he has told CNN.

The Pakistani prime minister spoke after meeting with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their royal tour last week, and revealed how the death of Diana, Princess of Wales affected his home nation.

He told the broadcaster: “I was touring my constituency when I heard of the accident, and I can tell you that the impact it had on the people shocked me.

“I mean, these were rural peasants. I wouldn’t have even thought they would have heard of Princess Di.

“But when they heard of accident and her death… I was amazed at how Princess Diana had penetrated, even in these rural constituencies.”