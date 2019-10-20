World's longest flight from New York makes history with Sydney landing

The world's longest flight has landed safely in Sydney, more than 19 hours after leaving New York City.

The plane, a Boeing 787 Dreamline, touched down in the early hours of Sunday morning, setting history after flying more 10,000 miles around the globe.

Tests were carried out on the flight to determine the effects of jetlag on crew and passengers.

They will be used to determine how ultra long-haul flights can be improved in future.

A total of 49 people were on board the flight, which took 19 hours 16 minutes to reach its destination.

Passenger numbers were kept low to minimise weight and give the necessary fuel range.

Two more research flights are planned as part of the project evaluations – London to Sydney in November and another from New York to Sydney in December.