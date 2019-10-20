- ITV Report
World's longest flight from New York makes history with Sydney landing
The world's longest flight has landed safely in Sydney, more than 19 hours after leaving New York City.
The plane, a Boeing 787 Dreamline, touched down in the early hours of Sunday morning, setting history after flying more 10,000 miles around the globe.
Tests were carried out on the flight to determine the effects of jetlag on crew and passengers.
They will be used to determine how ultra long-haul flights can be improved in future.
A total of 49 people were on board the flight, which took 19 hours 16 minutes to reach its destination.
Passenger numbers were kept low to minimise weight and give the necessary fuel range.
Two more research flights are planned as part of the project evaluations – London to Sydney in November and another from New York to Sydney in December.
"We know ultra long-haul flights pose some extra challenges but that’s been true every time technology has allowed us to fly farther.
"The research we’re doing should give us better strategies for improving comfort and well-being along the way," said Qantas Group chief executive Alan Joyce.
"Overall, we’re really happy with how the flight went and it’s great to have some of the data we need to help assess turning this into a regular service," said Captain Sean Golding, who led the four pilots.
The flight was part of Project Sunrise – Qantas’s goal to operate regular, non-stop commercial flights from Australia’s east coast cities of Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne to London and New York.
This saw meals served at different times to normal flights and lights kept on for longer to help passengers adapt to time differences.
Passengers were also encouraged to do more exercise, including a mid-flight macarena.