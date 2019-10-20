Joanna Cherry: EU is taking PM's Brexit extension request seriously despite contradicting letters

Joanna Cherry - the SNP MP behind the a historic court intervention over the suspension of Parliament - has said the EU is taking Boris Johnson's request for an extension seriously, despite his refusal to sign it.

During a special Sunday edition of ITV's Peston programme Ms Cherry suggested Mr Johnson could be in contempt of court over his tactics.

The PM sent a letter to the EU requesting an extension, as required by the so-called Benn Act, he did not sign it and sent a second letter – which he signed – saying a delay would be a mistake.

Ms Cherry said that could be viewed as an attempt to "frustrate" the Benn Act, but insisted her focus would not be on what happens in Edinburgh's Court of Session - which is due to rule on the matter.

Instead, she said her next step toward stopping a no-deal Brexit would be negotiating an extension, which she claims the EU is taking seriously.