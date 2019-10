Some rain skirting southeast England on Monday, whilst many areas remain fine

Many areas fine, some rain skirting southeast England on Monday.

This Evening and Tonight: Scattered showers fading, leaving many areas dry. Scotland and Northern Ireland seeing long clear spells, leading to frost and patchy fog. Rather cloudy and breezy further south, so less cold here, but rain reaching parts of Kent and East Anglia.

Monday: Wet weather fringes Kent and coastal East Anglia for a time. Elsewhere mostly dry, sunny spells developing for many. The far north turns cloudier and windier later, with overnight rain.