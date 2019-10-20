Unemployed construction worker turns love of bees into thriving brewery business

A construction worker turned his beekeeping hobby into a thriving niche brewery business after finding himself unemployed. Matt Newell, 30, launched his Wye Valley Meadery business in January this year and its organic alcohol is now being stocked from Brecon to Brixton. The former site manager left his role when work dried up due to uncertainty in the construction industry, and decided to embark on his “dream job” of producing honey products, having kept bees for 15 years. Mr Newell said: “I left construction in March last year because my job was coming to an end and being deployed elsewhere wasn’t really the direction I wanted to go in.

Matt Newell (left) and brother Kit (right) launched Wye Valley Meadery in January Credit: Matt Newell

“I’d previously worked for a commercial beekeeper, and had bought 10 beehives from him when he retired. “So when it came to making a decision about my next step, I decided to combine my passion and my work life.” Mr Newell upped his number of beehives to 130, and after months of testing honey recipes and eventually developing his sparkling 5% mead, he approached the Prince’s Trust Cymru for help setting up his niche business. Ten months after Wye Valley was launched, bottles of its mead are being stocked in 25 shops in Wales and England, with his Chepstow-based brewery’s brewing capacity expanded from 300 litres to 3,450 litres. Mead, made from fermented honey, water and yeast, is believed to be one of the oldest alcoholic beverages used across Europe, Africa and Asia. It has seen a renaissance in recent years due to the popularity of craft-brewing and the desire for gluten-free and organic products. Mr Newell, who runs the business with his brother Kit, said one of his next steps was to expand the number of stockists, including into the EU, although Brexit uncertainty posed a threat to his ambitions.

Kit (left) and Matt (right) Newell launched their meadery in Chepstow, South Wales Credit: Matt Newell