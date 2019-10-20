Wales through to Rugby World Cup semi-finals after thrilling victory over France

Wales won the match by one point. Credit: PA

Wales staged a stunning fightback victory to win a gripping World Cup quarter-final in Oita after France pressed the self-destruct button. The Six Nations champions' 20-19 victory was secured by Ross Moriarty's 74th-minute try that Dan Biggar converted. There was an agonising wait while the officials checked for a possible Wales knock-on in build-up play, but the try was awarded. A Wales win looked unlikely for long periods as an often flamboyant and brilliant French team dominated. But the game changed course after Les Bleus lock Sebastien Vahaamahina was sent off in the 48th minute for elbowing Wales flanker Aaron Wainwright in the face.

Wales react to the final whistle. Credit: PA

Wales trailed by nine points at the time, but they dug deep after an earlier Wainwright try, while Biggar booted 10 points. France were breathtaking at times, showcasing their beguiling best as Vahaamahina, flanker Charles Ollivon and centre Virimi Vakatawa scored first-half tries. Wales conceded two touchdowns during the first eight minutes, had Moriarty sin-binned for a high tackle, yet they somehow got over the winning line. Wales head coach Warren Gatland steps down after the tournament following a 12-year reign highlighted by three Six Nations Grand Slams. And Wales' World Cup adventure will now continue for at least another week, with Japan or South Africa their semi-final opponents.

France are now out of the World Cup. Credit: PA

It was the eighth time in nine attempts since France knocked Wales out of the 2011 World Cup for Wales to defeat Les Bleus. And it was a win that was underpinned by their fearless resolve, never-say-die attitude and unshakeable self-belief. Wales suffered a major blow ahead of the game when their British and Lions centre Jonathan Davies was ruled out after aggravating a knee injury. Owen Watkin moved off the bench to take over in midfield, with Leigh Halfpenny joining the replacements. Wales were rattled by an aggressive French start as their big ball-carriers made headway. It was all hands to the pump for Wales' defenders, but France went ahead after five minutes when Vahaamahina powered over for a try from close range. And before Wales could recover from that setback, they fell further behind after a brilliant France move from inside their own half saw scrum-half Antoine Dupont deliver a scoring pass to Ollivon.

For much of the game, Wales were behind. Credit: PA