Mum of Britain’s biggest family reveals she is pregnant with her 22nd child

Britain’s largest family have announced their brood is to expand even further with a new baby due next year – more than 30 years after their first child was born.

Sue Radford, 44, announced she is pregnant with her 22nd child to husband Noel, 48.

The couple, who have a baking business in Morecambe, Lancashire, revealed the news during a vlog posted on YouTube.

Mrs Radford said: “We wanted to keep it quiet for a little bit longer.