Brexit decision delayed by judges to see if PM 'fully complies' with Benn Act

Judges at Scotland's highest civil court are waiting to see if Boris Johnson fully complies with the Benn Act in seeking a Brexit extension before making a decision on whether he has broken the law.

At the hearing before the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Monday, it was accepted the Prime Minister had observed part of the legislation by sending the request by letter to the EU.

Mr Johnson was legally obliged to ask for an extension in Brexit talks on Saturday, but did not sign the letter making this request from the EU.

He also sent a second letter - which he did put his name to - that said a delay would be a mistake.

Critics argued this meant the prime minister could have been in contempt of court.

Petitioners including businessman Dale Vince, Jolyon Maugham QC and SNP MP Joanna Cherry QC have now been granted a request by three of Scotland's most senior judges to postpone any decision to see if the terms of the Act have been fully carried out.

This includes waiting to see if any potential extension granted by the EU is accepted by the Prime Minister.