- ITV Report
-
Comedian Katherine Ryan reveals boyfriend saved Netflix scripts during burglary
Comedian Katherine Ryan has revealed that her boyfriend fought off an intruder at her home as the masked man tried to steal a laptop containing her scripts.
In an Instagram story, the 36-year-old said a man raided her London home at the weekend and tried to steal a laptop containing the scripts for a Netflix series.
The Canadian first posted a clip showing police at her home with the words: "Cool to be robbed tonight by a masked man in our home."
She pointed out there were now spots of blood on the computer.
In another post Ryan, 36, suggested she was finding it hard to sleep after the incident.
"That's fine I never liked sleeping anyway," she joked.
The star later revealed that a ring had been stolen.
In another clip, the comic is holding her laptop and tells fans: "This is why I love Bobby K (Kootstra), he got in a fight and wrestled back my Netflix series, all my scripts."
Sharing an image of the item on Twitter, she asked her followers: "Is there a way to circulate this foreshadowing ring around pawn shops that the masked man stole before he was tackled into the street?"