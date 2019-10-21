Comedian Katherine Ryan reveals boyfriend saved Netflix scripts during burglary

Comedian Katherine Ryan has revealed that her boyfriend fought off an intruder at her home as the masked man tried to steal a laptop containing her scripts.

In an Instagram story, the 36-year-old said a man raided her London home at the weekend and tried to steal a laptop containing the scripts for a Netflix series.

The Canadian first posted a clip showing police at her home with the words: "Cool to be robbed tonight by a masked man in our home."