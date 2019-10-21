Commons Speaker John Bercow rejects government bid to hold 'meaningful vote' on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Commons Speaker John Bercow has rejected the Government's request to table a so-called meaningful vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

Mr Bercow said it would be "repetitive and disorderly" to reconsider a matter already debated in Parliament.

The Prime Minister was forced to abandon plans to hold a meaningful vote on his Brexit deal during a special Saturday sitting of the Commons after an embarrassing defeat at the hands of former Tory minister Sir Oliver Letwin.

As a result of the Letwin amendment, Mr Johnson was forced to ask the EU for a Brexit extension.

Mr Bercow said the Government's motion on Monday was the same in substance as the one considered on Saturday by MPs.

He told the Commons: "It's clear that the motions are in substance the same. "However, this matter was decided fewer than 49 hours ago.

"After more than three hours of debate the House voted by 322 to 306 for Sir Oliver Letwin's amendment, which stated that 'this House has considered the matter but withholds approval unless and until implementing legislation is passed'."

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg told MPs the Government aimed to hold a meaningful vote on the Brexit deal on Monday - though Downing Street said the vote would be pulled if amendments are selected that would render the vote "pointless".

However, in order for a vote to be held, Mr Bercow - who Tory Brexiteers have accused of being pro-Remain - had to approve it.