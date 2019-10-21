Four drug firms in America reach £200 million out of court opioid settlement

A drugs manufacturer and three distribution companies have reached a £200 million ($260 million) out of court settlement with two counties in Ohio over the opioid drugs crisis in America.

Opioid use has been linked to the deaths of more than 400,000 people over the past two decades in US.

More than half of them (218,000) are linked to drugs originally prescribed by a doctor for pain relief.

Once hooked on prescription opioids, patients move on to cheaper versions of the drug such as heroin.