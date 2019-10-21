115 people taken off North Sea platform after structural inspection

More than 100 workers have been taken off a North Sea platform as a precaution following a subsea structural inspection.

EnQuest said it evacuated the Thistle Platform in a precautionary move on Monday evening.

The company said 115 personnel were transferred to a nearby platform by helicopter and that the Thistle Platform was safely shut down.

The coastguard said a helicopter and two rescue aircraft from the Norwegian offshore sector were involved in the evacuation.