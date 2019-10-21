Hong Kong leader apologises after mosque sprayed blue with water cannon during protests

Hong Kong's leader has been forced to apologise after part of a mosque was sprayed blue by authorities during ongoing protests.

Riot police operating a water cannon, which uses dyed water to help identify protesters, were filmed spraying people outside the Kowloon mosque on Sunday.

Subsequently, the place of worship's gate and steps were coated in the blue water which temporarily taints objects it settles on.

Protesters can be seen sheltering in a bus stop to prevent themselves being coated in the blue water.

Video shot later in the day shows Hong Kongers using cloths to clean down the mosque property which had been sprayed by the water cannon.

On Monday, the semi-autonomous region's leader, Carrie Lam, visited the mosque to meet with the chief imam and members of the Islamic Community Fund of Hong Kong.

Upon leaving the mosque, protesters reportedly chanted: "Five demands and not one less" and "Shame on Carrie Lam".

Ms Lam left without making a public comment.