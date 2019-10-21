In pictures: St Andrews students take part in annual foam fight

Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

A feast of foamy fun has been enjoyed by University of St Andrews students taking part in traditional Raisin Monday celebrations. The day is an annual event for those studying at the prestigious university. It happens when new students finish a period of mentoring by older students, aimed to guide them through the establishment's way of working. On Raisin Monday, students dress in embarrassing, flamboyant costumes, are given strange objects with a traditional Latin inscription before taking part in a foam fight.

Hundreds took part in the messy display, which is the culmination of a weekend of festivities where first years say thank you to their more senior student "parents" for mentoring them. It is one of several university traditions, one of which sees students wear a traditional red academic gown. Although this is usually worn at formal occasions – the university says students have the option to wear it all the time, if they so wish.

Another one of the 600-year-old university's traditions sees many students choose to take part in the May Dip. Thought to promote good luck in exams, students race down the town's beach towards the freezing North Sea at dawn on the first of May. Those not wanting to get quite so cold can promise to look after their friend's clothes on the beach instead.

A third university tradition is to occurs after many students’ final undergraduate exam. Here their friends will meet them as they leave the location of their exam to shower them with cold water. This invigorating tradition is a great way to celebrate completing their final undergraduate examination period.

