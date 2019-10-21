Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu gives up on forming new coalition

Benjamin Netanyahu has been unable to form a majority government. Credit: AP

Benjamin Netanyahu says he has failed to form a majority government in Israel’s parliament, marking a major setback for the embattled leader that plunges the country into a new period of political uncertainty. In a statement, the prime minister said he had worked “tirelessly” to establish a unity government with his chief rival, former military chief Benny Gantz, but been repeatedly rebuffed. Facing a Wednesday deadline, Mr Netanyahu said he was returning the “mandate” to President Reuven Rivlin, who will now ask Mr Gantz to try to form a coalition. While Mr Netanyahu remains at the helm of his Likud party, his announcement marked the second time this year he has been unable to form a government.

With Israel’s attorney general set to decide in the coming weeks on whether to indict Mr Netanyahu in a series of corruption cases, the longtime Israeli leader could come under heavy pressure to step aside. In last month’s national election, he fell short of securing a 61-seat parliamentary majority, but Mr Rivlin gave him the first opportunity to form a government because he had more support — 55 seats — than Mr Gantz with 54. Mr Netanyahu had hoped to form a broad “unity” government with Mr Gantz, who heads the centrist Blue and White party, but the PM insisted his coalition include his traditional allies, a collection of hardline and religious parties, drawing accusations from Mr Gantz that he was not negotiating in good faith. “Since I received the mandate, I have worked tirelessly both in public and behind the scenes to establish a broad, national unity government. That’s what the people want,” Mr Netanyahu said in a statement. “During the past few weeks, I made every effort to bring Benny Gantz to the negotiating table. Every effort to establish a broad national unity government, every effort to prevent another election,” he said. “To my regret, time after time he declined. He simply refused.”

Mr Netanyahu with Reuven Rivlin. Credit: Sebastian Scheiner/AP