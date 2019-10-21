Boris Johnson bids to fast-track Brexit bill through Commons in three days after John Bercow block

John Bercow is set for a busy few days in the House of Commons. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson is to seek to fast-track legislation to ratify his Brexit deal through the Commons in just three days as he attempts to avoid another delay to Britain’s departure from the EU. Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg told MPs debate on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) would start on Tuesday with ministers hoping to get it through all its Commons stages by Thursday. If they are successful it could pave the way for House of Lords to sit over the weekend in time for the Bill to receive its royal assent at the start of next week.

The WAB document was released to MPs on Monday night, allowing them to read it. You can view it in full below:

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand noted the section which states the European Court of Justice would maintain jurisdiction over the UK could upset some members of the ERG.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

How is the government likely to be challenged?

The government is likely to face opposition attempts to amend the legislation including the “programme motion” setting out the Commons timetable for the Bill. Mr Rees-Mogg warned MPs that if the programme motion was defeated they would not be able to get it through Parliament in time for the UK to leave with a deal on October 31. “People who do not vote for the programme motion will not be voting for Brexit on October 31,” he said. Earlier Commons Speaker John Bercow rejected a bid by ministers for a fresh meaningful vote on Mr Johnson’s agreement struck last week with Brussels.

Why did Bercow reject it?

Mr Bercow ruled the special Commons sitting on Saturday had voted to delay approval until the implementing legislation had been passed and that any further vote would be “repetitive and disorderly” under House rules. He told the Commons: “Today’s motion is in substance the same as Saturday’s motion, and the House has decided the matter.” Downing Street said ministers were “disappointed” with the Speaker’s ruling, and would now go ahead with the introduction of the WAB.

What will happen over the next three days? Under the timetable set out by Mr Rees-Mogg, the Bill will get its second reading on the principle of the legislation on Tuesday, followed by a vote on the programme motion.

Jacob Rees-Mogg has said the Government wants to get the Bill through the Commons by Thursday Credit: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/PA

If it is passed they will then move to the committee stage when MPs can put down amendments. What are the chances of the Bill passing? Despite Saturday’s Commons defeat, ministers believe they do have the numbers to get the Bill through with the support of rebel Labour MPs in Leave-supporting areas and former Tories now sitting as independents. But, with no Commons majority and Mr Johnson’s erstwhile allies in the DUP resolutely opposed, he still faces a major battle to achieve his pledge to lead the country out of the EU by the October 31 deadline. Labour has denied it is trying to scupper the agreement, by planning to amend it to secure a customs union and a second referendum as the legislation passes through Parliament. Number 10 is opposed to a customs union and second referendum, and warned that if the legislation in the Commons “steps too far away” from what has been agreed with the EU then it would “bring into question ratification”.

What has the reaction been to the WAB being published? Keir Starmer MP, Labour’s Shadow Brexit Secretary, said: "This is a Bill to implement Boris Johnson’s deeply flawed plan for Brexit. "It is outrageous to deny Parliament the chance to scrutinise this incredibly important legislation properly. Ministers are trying to bounce MPs into signing off a Bill that could cause huge damage to our country. We can’t trust this Prime Minister. "The truth is Boris Johnson knows that the more time people have to read the small print of his deal, the more it will be exposed for the risks it represents to our economy and communities across the country.” Fellow Labour MP Hilary Benn pointed out how the Government could ignore the views of the House of Commons regardless to force through a no deal Brexit.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile, the SNP's Joanna Cherry remarked that EU law would be observed throughout the transition period, as stated in the WAB, which would be another thing which would irk the ERG.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Protest flags outside the Palace of Westminster Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA