Nationwide safety inspections begin on construction sites

A series of inspections will take place on construction sites across Ireland in a bid to reduce injuries and fatalities in the sector.

Five people were killed in construction-related activity in 2018, and there were 767 non-fatal incidents reported to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

There have been six deaths reported so far this year.

The new safety campaign will from Monday target sites across the country over the next two weeks, focusing on hazards such as silica dust and asbestos generated during refurbishment and demolition work.

It coincides with the European Week for Safety and Health at Work and its theme “Healthy Workplaces Manage Dangerous Substances”.

Other issues targeted include work at height and manual handling risk management, which can result in the onset of musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) including back injury.