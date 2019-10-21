New imaging technology to help show how tumours form

New imaging technology has been developed to help picture how tumours form.

Early diagnosis and treatment of patients with cancer could be helped by the tool which researchers at the University of Edinburgh use to detect the key cells involved.

The new type of chemical probe can also help scientists track the progress of a tumour and how immune cells can have a positive or negative influence.

Dr Takanori Kitamura, of the university’s MRC Centre for Reproductive Health, said: “This technology allows us to see how a specific type of immune cell affects how tumours grow.

“This advance will be important in improving patient diagnoses.