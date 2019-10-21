Former professional footballers more likely to die of dementia, report reveals

Former footballers are more likely to die of dementia than general population. Credit: PA

Former professional footballers are around three and a half times more likely to die from neurodegenerative disease than the general population, according to a new study. Research from Glasgow University revealed the "risk ranged from a five-fold increase in Alzheimer's disease, through an approximately four-fold increase in motor neurone disease, to a two-fold Parkinson's disease in former professional footballers compared to population controls." The report assessed the medical records of 7,676 men who played professional football in Scotland between 1900 and 1976. Their records were matched against more than 23,000 individuals from the general population, with the study led by consultant neuropathologist Dr Willie Stewart and commissioned by the Football Association and the Professional Footballers' Association.

Although footballers had higher risk of death from neurodegenerative disease, they were less likely to die of other common diseases, such as heart disease and some cancers, including lung cancer. The study - titled "Football's Influence on Lifelong Health and Dementia Risk" or FIELD for short - found that deaths in ex-footballers were lower than expected up to age 70, and higher than expected over that age. Dr Stewart said in a statement: "An important aspect of this work has been the ability to look across a range of health outcomes in form "Our data show that while former footballers had higher dementia rates, they had lower rates of death due to other major diseases. "As such, whilst every effort must be made to identify the factors contributing to the increased risk of neurodegenerative disease to allow this risk to be reduced, there are also wider potential health benefits of playing football to be considered."

FA chairman Greg Clarke said: "The whole game must recognise that this is only the start of our understanding and there are many questions that still need to be answered. "It is important that the global football family now unites to find the answers and provide a greater understanding of this complex issue. "The FA is committed to doing all it can to make that happen." PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor said it was "incumbent on football globally to come together to address this issue in a comprehensive and united manner". He added: "Research must continue to answer more specific questions about what needs to be done to identify and reduce risk factors."

