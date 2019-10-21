Parliament must accept deal if Britain to get EU FTA by end of 2020, Truss says

The UK can achieve a free-trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union by the end of 2020 but only if Parliament accepts Boris Johnson’s current deal to exit the bloc by October 31, a senior Cabinet minister has said.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said numerous countries including the US and Japan were keen to secure FTAs with Britain.

“Our friends across the Channel have also indicated a desire for a strong trade agreement and there is plenty of time to secure an EU FTA by the end of 2020 if we leave with this deal on October 31 without further pointless delay,” Ms Truss wrote in The Daily Telegraph.