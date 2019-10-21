Stranded dog centre of rescue operation after getting stuck on Australian cliff

A dog which became stranded halfway down a steep cliff was rescued after emergency workers scaled down to it and hoisted it to safety.

It's not clear how the dog, named Jimmy, became stuck, but video footage taken by the Australian rescue teams who saved him shows the dog stuck on a ledge above the sea near Bells Beach in the state of Victoria on Sunday.

Local media reported that Jimmy's owners did not know he had gone missing.

Victoria Country Fire Authority secured a harness to the top of the cliff and then used ropes to reach the stranded animal.