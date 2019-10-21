UK population predicted to rise by 3 million in 10 years

The population of the UK is projected to rise by three million over the next decade and reach almost 70 million, according to official statistics.

The number of people living in the country will rise by 4.5% over the next 10 years, from an estimated 66.4 million in mid-2018 to 69.4 million in mid-2028, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This means the population is projected to pass 70 million by mid-2031, reaching 72.4 million by mid-2043.

But, according to the projections, which are published every two years, the UK population growth rate is slower than in the projections made in 2016, with the expected population anticipated to be 0.4 million less in mid-2028 and 0.9 million less in mid-2043.