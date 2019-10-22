Ban on Sharm el-Sheikh flights from the UK lifted

Restrictions on flights between the UK and Sharm el-Sheikh have been lifted.

The Department for Transport announced that it has ended the ban due to improvements in security procedures at the Egyptian resort’s airport and close cooperation between the UK and Egypt on aviation security.

Sharm el-Sheikh was a popular destination with UK tourists until all UK flights were banned in November 2015 following the bombing of a Russian airliner.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We look forward to services to Sharm el-Sheikh resuming, and lifting the restriction is the first step in that process.

“The safety and security of British nationals remains our top priority and this decision follows close co-operation between our aviation security experts and their Egyptian counterparts, and improvements in security procedures at the airport.

“We will now work closely with airlines who wish to resume flights to and from the airport.”