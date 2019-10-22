MPs approve Boris Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill - in principle

MPs have approved Boris Johnson's Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill, in principle, after a day of debate in the House of Commons.

The House voted by 329 to 299 to approve the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) at second reading - a majority of 30.

It is the second vote out of 11 Mr Johnson has won since he became Prime Minister in July.

But the prime minister is now hoping MPs approve his swift three-day timetable which he proposed to allow the Commons time to debate the specifics of his Brexit deal.

Earlier Mr Johnson warned MPs he would abandon his Brexit bill if they do not approve the timetable proposed for its debate.

It came after MPs from both sides of the Brexit divide spent hours making cases for and against the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) and the rather short programme motion.

The WAB is the detailed legislation relating to Mr Johnson's Brexit agreement, which, if passed will see the deal enshrined in UK law.

If MPs do approve the timetable, the bill would then move to the committee stage – which will continue on into Wednesday – when MPs will have the opportunity to put down amendments.