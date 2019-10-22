Brexit left 'in limbo': So what happens next?

Brexit has been left 'in limbo' after Tuesday's vote. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson's pledge to leave the EU by October 31 looks in serious jeopardy after he told MPs he will "pause" the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB). So what implications does this have on the UK's exit from the European Union? Here's a quick guide to bring you up to speed.

What is the WAB? The WAB is the Government’s Brexit Bill, the legislation needed for Brexit, which would implement the new deal agreed with the EU in UK law. Do MPs support it? MPs voted by 329 votes to 299, majority 30, to approve the Bill in principle, the first time the Commons has been prepared to back any Brexit deal put before it.

Boris Johnson has repeatedly stated he wants the UK to leave the EU by October 31. Credit: AP

Will the WAB now move to the next stage of the parliamentary process? No. Because even though MPs voted in favour of the Bill, they voted by 322 to 308 to reject Mr Johnson’s plan to take the legislation through the Commons in just three days. Mr Johnson told MPs he would “pause” the WAB until the EU takes a decision on whether to grant another Brexit delay. How did the EU react to the development? A spokeswoman for European Commission said they have taken note of Tuesday night’s result and “expects the UK Government to inform us about the next steps”. European Council President Donald Tusk later said he will recommend the EU accept the UK’s request for a Brexit extension.

Do MPs just want more time to study the WAB? There is a desire for more time to scrutinise the legislation, yes. SNP MP Joanna Cherry QC said the programme motion was “frankly ludicrous for such complex legislation”. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has offered to work with the Government to agree a “reasonable timetable” for the WAB. Mr Corbyn said this would be a “sensible” way forward. Time will tell as to whether the Prime Minister agrees.

MPs react to the 'pause' of Brexit

Could there be an extension? Under the terms of the Benn Act, which was passed against the PM’s wishes, the Prime Minister was compelled to write to the EU asking for a three-month Brexit extension if he had not secured a deal by 11pm UK time on October 19. He told the Commons: “I will not negotiate a delay with the EU, and neither does the law compel me to do so.” But he did send two letters to European Council President Donald Tusk. First, there was an unsigned photocopy of the request he was obliged to send under the Benn Act, followed by a letter explaining why the Government did not actually want an extension. The EU has yet to take a decision on whether to grant another delay, but European Council President Donald Tusk said he will recommend the EU27 accept the UK request for an extension. There is also talk in Westminster of a technical extension to allow the UK to leave the EU once the Bill has passed.

All the main party leaders have said they want one but they wanted to make sure Mr Johnson would not carry out a no-deal Brexit on October 31. Credit: PA