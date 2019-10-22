Cancer patients ‘worried about adding to workload of overstretched NHS staff’

Cancer patients are too afraid to ask for support because they are worried about adding to the workload of overstretched NHS staff, a charity fears.

More than two thirds of newly diagnosed cancer patients questioned by Macmillan Cancer Support said they are not getting all the help they need – estimated to be about 300,000 people across the UK.

About a fifth (19%) of the 6,905 people in the survey said the healthcare professionals caring for them seemed to have “unmanageable” workloads.

These patients were a third more likely to have physical and emotional needs that were not being addressed, such as depression, anxiety, pain and trouble sleeping, the charity said.

It fears some patients are reluctant to ask for information or support because they are concerned about the welfare of those looking after them.

“Isolated” patients are struggling to get hold of healthcare professionals, and increasingly turning to Macmillan to express their concerns about staffing levels, the charity said.

Others are prioritising their questions due to long waits for answers, while some do not feel their problems are “big enough” to bother staff with.