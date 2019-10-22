Meghan enjoys first public outing since airing of ITV documentary

The Duchess of Sussex attending the opening ceremony of the One Young World summit Credit: PA

The Duchess of Sussex made her first public appearance just days after revealing the difficulties she has faced over the past year as a royal. Meghan, 38, attended the opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The four-day event, described as a “global forum for young leaders”, brings together 2,000 young people from more than 190 countries.

US-born former actress Meghan received the loudest cheer during the opening ceremony as she walked through the audience to join dozens of other One Young World counsellors – including Bob Geldof – on stage. She wore a long purple dress for the event, during which she was described as a “global champion for the rights of women and girls”. On stage, Meghan appeared in good spirits, clapping and smiling throughout the flag ceremony.

Meghan arriving at the event

She was sat next to Nobel Peace Prize recipient Professor Muhammad Yunus for the event. Her appearance at the summit comes just days after she appeared in the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, where she described her past year as a member of the royal family as “hard”. Meghan said she tried to cope with the pressures of her new life since marrying the Duke of Sussex in May 2018 by putting on a “stiff upper lip”. But she said she was not prepared for the intensity of the tabloid interest. London mayor Sadiq Khan, actor Warwick Davies and One Young World co-founders Kate Robertson and Dave Jones were among the speakers during the summit opening.

The Duchess of Sussex attends the opening ceremony of the One Young. World summit at the Royal Albert Hall Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA