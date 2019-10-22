Duchy of Cornwall farmers describe Charles as ‘incredibly knowledgeable’

A farming family living in the Duchy of Cornwall have described the Prince of Wales as “incredibly knowledgeable” and his involvement in the estate as “astonishing”. Rhys and Lois Morris and their two sons William, two, and Fergus, one, appear in the second episode of a documentary series commissioned by ITV to mark the Charles’ 50th working year as the Duke of Cornwall. The cameras follow as the prince pays a visit to the new Duchy tenants on their 214-acre property near Truro.

The Prince of Wales is marking is 50th working year as the Duke of Cornwall Credit: Prince Charles: Inside The Duchy Of Cornwall/PA

Mrs Morris said her eldest son William still talks about the helicopter landing when the prince arrived. “It was really something special,” Mrs Morris told the PA news agency. “He is incredibly knowledgeable. It was an honour to be able to show him around and thank him.” The couple sold their house in Wales one year ago after winning a Duchy tenancy for their commitment to practice organic beef farming.

