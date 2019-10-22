Facebook steps up anti-election meddling security in UK

Facebook has set out fresh commitments to protect elections from interference and misinformation should the UK go to the polls.

But it maintains that it is not their responsibility to be “setting the rules of the game or calling the shots”.

The social network said it will set up a dedicated operations centre if a general election is called, which will serve as an added layer of defence, monitoring and removing activity that breaks its rules faster than present.

From next week, adverts relating to social issues such as immigration, health and the environment will have to go through the same verification process as political adverts, which requires advertisers to share who they are and where they live.

Posts reported by Facebook’s UK fact-checking partner Full Fact found to contain fake news will also feature more prominent labelling.