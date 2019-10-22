Green number plates to identify cleanest cars

Drivers of zero-emission cars could be given green number plates to help them benefit from incentives for cleaner vehicles. The Department for Transport has launched a consultation on plans to give special licence plates to cars which conform to the highest environmental standards. This will make them easily identifiable to local authorities who want to promote the use of zero- emission vehicles through schemes such as allowing drivers to use bus lanes or charging them less for parking. The measure is part of the Government’s £1.5 billion strategy to clean up road transport.

Several potential plate designs are being considered Credit: Department for Transport/PA

Special number plates have been trialled in Ontario, Canada, with drivers of electric vehicles given free access to toll lanes and high occupancy vehicle lanes. The city subsequently saw an increase in electric vehicle registrations. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “The UK is in the driving seat of global efforts to tackle vehicle emissions and climate change and improve air quality, but we want to accelerate our progress. “Green number plates are a really positive and exciting way to help everyone recognise the increasing number of electric vehicles on our roads. “By increasing awareness of these vehicles and the benefits they bring to their drivers and our environment, we will turbo-charge the zero-emission revolution.” The DfT hopes more people will consider buying cleaner cars when they see the plates.

