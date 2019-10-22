- ITV Report
-
Sir Elton John app lets audience members mix his concert music
Fans of Sir Elton John will now be able to mix his music while attending his concerts.
Earphones and an app will allow fans to adjust the sound levels they hear while the pop icon plays.
Those listening will even be able to control volume of instruments and vocals as they are played in the venue.
Fan who are hard of hearing are likely to benefit the most from the remixed sounds.
“Throughout my 50-year career, playing live has always been so important to me,” Sir Elton said in a video announcing the partnership.
“I am passionate about giving my fans the best possible performance and making sure they get the best possible experience.
“Over the last three years, I have been working with the talented team at PEEX and have developed an incredible new technology that will revolutionise how fans listen to music.”
The PEEX device can be worn by fans and the sound tailored from an app.
Audiences will be able to use the technology over the course of the 72-year-old’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.