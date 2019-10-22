Peston: Is a Brexit delay or a general election more dangerous for Boris Johnson?

Will Boris Johnson shelve his October 31 do-or-die pledge in next 24 hours? He is implying he won't, but in fact he hasn't quite said that today.

He's said he won't allow "months" of delay. So if he loses the vote on his timetable today, he'll face a choice of agreeing with Labour a couple of extra weeks of debate, or losing the bill altogether.

If he loses the bill, he can probably have a general election with a one-line bill for one.

So the choice is between trying to get a Brexit deal with a short delay, but with the associated humiliation of missing the October 31 date, or campaigning in a December general election on a platform of delivering his deal if he regains power.

All this is predicated on reasonable assumption that Brussels will give a delay either to pass the deal or for a general election.