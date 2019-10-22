Robert Peston: Is PM bluffing when he says he'll pull Brexit bill rather than accept delay?

Labour whips asked the government for eight days of debate for the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which would mean the bill would not become law - if it did - till the middle of November.

Which is well passed Johnson's October 31 deadline.

And Tory whips have said no, nay, never.

Or so I am told.

What is more, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has been telling MPs in private meetings that if the government loses the vote tonight on the so-called programme motion, which sets the timetable for the bill to become law before October 31, then the bill will be killed and there'll be a general election.

As it happens, I don't think it will be quite as straightforward as that.