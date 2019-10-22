All you need to know about the lifting of Sharm el-Sheikh flight ban

Sharm el-Sheikh was a booming seaside resort. Credit: AP

The UK Government has lifted its restrictions on flights to the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt. But why were flights originally banned, why has the government decided to lift it? And how has the ban affected this resort that is so dependent on tourism? Here are those key questions and more answered.

How popular was Sharm el-Sheikh before the flight ban?

Hundreds of thousands of UK holidaymakers visited the destination each year until the restriction on flights. It was a favourite spot for winter sun-seekers and those who enjoy diving.

People leave tributes to those killed on a Russian airliner than crashed after leaving Sharm airport. Credit: ITV News

Why were flights banned?

The Government stopped airlines flying between the UK and Sharm el-Sheikh on November 4 2015, four days after a Russian airliner crashed soon after take-off from the Red Sea resort. It is believed that a bomb was placed on the aircraft at Sharm el-Sheikh Airport.

What did the Government say at time?

Number 10 said halting flights would allow UK experts “to make an assessment of the security arrangements in place at the airport and to identify whether any further action is required”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

What did other countries do?

A number of other nations banned flights to Sharm el-Sheikh in the immediate aftermath of the downing of the Russian jet, although the UK was the only European country not to reverse the decision within the following 12 months. Russia also kept a ban in place.

How did travel firms respond?

As the UK’s ban continued for more than a year, dozens of travel companies such as Tui, Expedia, Saga Holidays and EgyptAir formed a partnership to call for a decision on when it will be lifted.

Security was heighten at Sharm airport following the downing of a Russian jet. Credit: ITV News

How did the Egyptian authorities respond?

Rasha Azaizi, director of the Egyptian State Tourist Office in London, said the ban was “affecting many UK travel businesses as well as airlines and is causing deep consumer confusion”.

What was the impact of the UK’s ban on visitor numbers?

The number of UK visitors plummeted, as the only way to reach the resort was by taking multiple flights or a ferry from Hurghada.

UK holidaymakers wanting to visit the resort had to take multiple flights. Credit: PA

How did this affect Egypt?

Labour MP Stephen Timms, who chairs the All Party Parliamentary Group for Egypt, said earlier this year that the ban has “done great damage to the Egyptian economy”.

Why has the ban been lifted?

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the decision was taken due to “improvements in security procedures at the airport” as well as “close co-operation between our aviation security experts and their Egyptian counterparts”.

Tui will resume selling holidays to Sharm el-Sheik. Credit: PA

What has been the response of travel companies?

Tui immediately confirmed it will resume selling holidays in the resort, while easyJet said it will “look at any opportunities”.

Does that mean flights will resume this winter?