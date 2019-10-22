Century-old lighthouse placed on wheels and rolled away in bid to save it from the sea

A 120-year-old lighthouse in Denmark is on the move away from the North Sea, on wheels and rails, in a bid to save it from coastal erosion.

When the 76ft Rubjerg Knude lighthouse in north-western Denmark was first lit in 1900, it was roughly 650ft from the coast in Jutland - now it is only about 20ft away.

Local mayor Arne Boelt said “many things can go wrong” in moving the defunct lighthouse, which weighs about 1,000 tonnes and sits on top of a cliff 200ft above sea level.

He added: “But it’s worth the risk... the alternative would be to dismantle the lighthouse.”