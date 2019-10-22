Manchester Arena bomber’s brother Hashem Abedi pleads not guilty to murder charges

The younger brother of the Manchester Arena bomber has pleaded not guilty pleas to multiple charges of murder.

At an Old Bailey hearing, Hashem Abedi’s trial, which was due to start next month, was also delayed until the New Year.

On May 22, 2017, Salman Abedi, 22, detonated a suicide vest as music fans left an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people and injuring 260 more.

His sibling, Hashem Abedi, who was raised in Manchester, travelled to Libya before the attack.

The defendant, now aged 22, was arrested in Tripoli and was extradited to the UK in July.