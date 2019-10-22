Meghan to attend opening ceremony of One Young World summit

The Duchess of Sussex is to attend the opening ceremony of the One Young World summit at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The event is described as a “global forum for young leaders” and will bring together 2,000 people from more than 190 countries.

Meghan, 38, is due to appear at the event’s opening on Tuesday evening.

It comes after the US-born former actress recently opened up about the difficulties she has faced over the past year as a royal.