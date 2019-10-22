- ITV Report
Oslo police shoot 'armed man who stole ambulance and drove at people'
Police in Oslo have shot and wounded a man who apparently stole an ambulance and drove it into several people.
Initial reports said the man was armed but it is not clear what weapon or weapons he was carrying.
In a tweet, police said: "We are in control of an ambulance that was stolen by an armed man.
"Shots were fired to stop the perpetrator, he is not critically injured. Update will come."
Norwegian broadcaster NRK said several people were hit, including a baby in a stroller - who was taken to a hospital.
NRK said police are looking for another person who may have been involved, but authorities wouldn't confirm the report.