Playmobil pirate ship brothers launch adventure book

They have completed 320 of their challenges so far, charting their exploits on the Facebook page The Days Are Just Packed https://www.facebook.com/tdajp/

They made headlines when their toy Playmobil pirate ship reached the Caribbean after it was launched into the Atlantic around 100 miles off the coast of Mauritania.

Ollie, 10, and Harry Ferguson, seven, are working their way through a bucket list of 500 adventures which have included sending Lego figures “into space” and spending the night in a cave.

Two brothers whose Playmobil pirate ship sailed across the Atlantic are starring in their own book which aims to inspire other children to have adventures.

Now the brothers are featuring in a book titled Ollie and Harry’s Marvelous Adventures which describes some of their best adventures and how to recreate them, such as photographing the sea floor, an igloo expedition and a meteorite hunt.

Their father MacNeill Ferguson, 45, said: “The book is kind of like a recipe book, it highlights some of the bigger adventures that we’ve done and shows other people how to do them.

“It’s an inspirational book to encourage people to get out and do adventures with their kids.”

He said the boys are “very grounded” about featuring in the book, which has just been published by W.W Norton & Company, and are happy to inspire other children.

Mr Ferguson and his wife Vicki, from Turriff in Aberdeenshire, came up with the bucket list idea to provide the boys with excitement and interesting alternatives to screen time.

He added: “Adventures have just become the norm for us now.

“We still have homework and after school clubs but we keep the time at the weekend as sacred, that’s when we try to do our adventures.

“This is their normal now, doing adventures and talking to people about them – they do presentations in local schools.

“They are very giving boys, very kind and generous and we are very proud of them.”

The boys’ Playmobil pirate ship has been recognised by the Guinness Book of Records as Most Travelled Toy Ship after it travelled more than 6,000 kilometres (3,700 miles)