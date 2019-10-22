Poor toilet hygiene more likely to spread E.coli than food, scientists say

The E.coli bacteria is more likely to be spread through poor toilet hygiene than undercooked meat or other food, according to new research.

Scientists, including a team from the University of East Anglia, have found a majority of superbug infections associated with E.coli are caused by harmful strains found in human faeces rather than ones present in chicken, pork or other types of meat.

The researchers looked at a particular E.coli strain which produces an enzyme known as the Extended Spectrum Beta-Lactamase (ESBL) that makes it resistant to antibiotics.

Analysis showed there was “little crossover” of ESBL-producing E.coli from animals to humans.

The team says their findings, published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases, suggest these superbugs “are spread through poor toilet hygiene, not undercooked chicken or other food”.

Professor David Livermore, from the University of East Anglia’s Norwich Medical School, who is the study’s main author, said: “The great majority of strains of ESBL-E.coli causing human infections aren’t coming from eating chicken, or anything else in the food chain.

“Rather – and unpalatably – the likeliest route of transmission for ESBL-E.coli is directly from human to human, with faecal particles from one person reaching the mouth of another.”