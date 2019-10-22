- ITV Report
Thai king strips royal noble consort of titles for 'disloyalty'
Thailand's king has stripped his royal noble consort of her titles and military ranks for disloyalty, accusing her of seeking to undermine the position of his official wife for her own benefit.
King Maha Vajiralongkorn's royal command on Monday came just three months after he granted 34-year-old Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi the consort title, reviving an old palace tradition of taking a junior wife.
Sineenatra had her title of Chao Khun Phra Sineenatra Bilasakalayani withdrawn, along with other royal and military titles and decorations.
In May, the king named long-time companion Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya his queen when they were married a few days before his formal coronation.
Both the 41-year-old Suthida and Sineenatra have served as senior officers in palace security units.
Vajiralongkorn, 67, has had three previous marriage
In an official statement released by the Royal Household, it claimed Sineenat had "shown resistance and pressure in every manner to stop the appointment of the Queen" ahead of the coronation in May.
"The king gave her a royal consort position, in hopes of relieving the pressure and a problem that could affect the monarchy," said the Household.
It added the King decided she was "neither was grateful to the title bestowed upon her, nor did she behave appropriately according to her status".