Thai king strips royal noble consort of titles for 'disloyalty'

Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi has been dumped by the Thai king. Credit: Thailand Royal Office via AP

Thailand's king has stripped his royal noble consort of her titles and military ranks for disloyalty, accusing her of seeking to undermine the position of his official wife for her own benefit. King Maha Vajiralongkorn's royal command on Monday came just three months after he granted 34-year-old Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi the consort title, reviving an old palace tradition of taking a junior wife. Sineenatra had her title of Chao Khun Phra Sineenatra Bilasakalayani withdrawn, along with other royal and military titles and decorations.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn has stripped Wongvajirabhakdi of her position. Credit: Bureau of the Royal Household

In May, the king named long-time companion Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya his queen when they were married a few days before his formal coronation. Both the 41-year-old Suthida and Sineenatra have served as senior officers in palace security units. Vajiralongkorn, 67, has had three previous marriage

The king and his consort posed for several official photographs when she was first appointed consort. Credit: Bureau of the Royal Household