Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker final trailer released promising fans an emotional ride

Daisy Ridley as Rey on board the Millennium Falcon with Chewbacca. Credit: Twitter/Lucasfilm

The final trailer for the new - and supposedly final - Star War movie has been released, teasing another emotional roller coaster for fans of the sci-fi franchise. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is due out on December 20 and will bring to a conclusion the story of the fight of good over evil, the Jedi against the Empire/First Order that began way back in 1977. The 2 minute 22 sec trailer posted overnight on Twitter had been viewed more than 5.6 million times within a few hours and shows British actor Daisy Ridley once more going into battle against - or perhaps with? - Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver.

The trailer also features Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac), Chewbacca, C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), and droids R2-D2 and BB-8. In a hint to what might be a gut-wrenching finale, C-3PO is at one point asked what he is doing. The golden protocol droid replies: "Taking one last look, sir ... at my friends." The trailer was shown for the first time in the US during the Monday Night Football game.

Protocol droid C-3PO cryptically says he's taking a 'last look' at his friends. Credit: Lucasfilm/Twitter

Rise of Skywalker is the ninth film in the "original" story, which began more than 40 years ago with Episode IV: A New Hope. Return of the Jedi brought the first chapter to an end in 1983 before the saga was rebooted in 1999 with Episdoe I: The Phantom Menace. The latest trilogy saw many of the stars from the original line-up including Harrison Ford (Han Solo), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) and the late Carrie Fisher (Leia) reprise their roles.

Rey faces Kylo Ren in the latest Star Wars movie. Credit: Lucasfilm/Twitter

Fisher died shortly after filming the bulk of her role in the last film - Episode VIII: The Last Jedi - and she features once more in this final movie. Rise of Skywalker, directed by JJ Abrams, will focus on the efforts of the Resistance to regroup following heavy losses at the hands of the First Order.

While the Jedi franchise is apparently drawing to an end, there have been several spin-off 'Stars Wars Story' films focusing on other elements and characters within the films. Most recently, the backstory of Han Solo was brought to the big screen, to mixed reviews.