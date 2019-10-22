Surge in Japanese yen sales as fans flock to Rugby World Cup

Sales of currencies for long-haul getaways have jumped despite economic uncertainty over Brexit, according to an index.

This includes demand for the Japanese yen, the figures from Post Office Travel Money show.

A key factor has been the Rugby World Cup, which led to a 233% surge in yen sales during September compared with the same month in 2018, the Post Office said.

Its holiday money index, which looked at foreign currency sales from the start of 2019 to the end of September, said there has been a strong appetite for overseas travel even though volatility in currency markets is having a daily impact on the value of sterling as Brexit wrangling continues.