Tourist finds out she has breast cancer after ‘odd’ photo at Edinburgh visitor attraction

Bal Gill attended Camera Obscura (right) in Edinburgh. Credit: PA

A woman discovered she has breast cancer after spotting an unusual heat coming from her chest on a thermal imaging camera at an Edinburgh tourist attraction. Bal Gill was at Camera Obscura & World of Illusions in May with her family and took a photo of the thermal image having noticed a red heat patch radiating from her left breast. Thinking the uneven heat was “odd” compared to other people, Ms Gill carried out an internet search on thermal imaging cameras and found out they can be used by oncologists to help diagnose cancers.

A thermal image of Bal Gill, taken at Camera Obscura in Edinburgh, in which she noticed what turned out to be breast cancer. Credit: Bal Gill/PA

She then made an appointment with her doctor. The 41-year-old, from Slough in Berkshire, was diagnosed with breast cancer at the “really early stages” and is now waiting for a third operation to try to prevent the disease from spreading. She has now contacted the visitor attraction on the Royal Mile to tell them “how my visit to the Camera Obscura changed my life”.

In a letter to the Camera Obscura & World of Illusions, Ms Gill wrote: “While making our way through the floors we got to the thermal imaging camera room. “As all families do, we entered and started to wave our arms and look at the images created. “While doing this, I noticed a heat patch (red in colour) coming from my left breast. “We thought it was odd and having looked at everyone else they didn’t have the same. “I took a picture and we carried on and enjoyed the rest of the museum.”

